Dubai school runs: New ride options aim to ease daily stress for parents

Mornings in many Dubai homes often revolve around one thing, the school run. Getting children ready on time, managing traffic, and reaching school before the bell rings can be stressful for parents every day.

A new service launched in the city now aims to make this routine easier. Dubai Taxi Company, in partnership with Bolt, has introduced ‘Bolt School,’ a ride option designed specially for school drop offs and pick ups.

The service is now available on the Bolt app and allows parents to schedule rides in advance based on school timings. It will initially cover more than 90 per cent of school areas across Dubai, with plans to expand further.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The idea is to give parents a more structured and predictable option for daily school travel. Instead of booking rides at the last minute, they can plan ahead and manage their time better.

The service also includes safety features. According to the company, rides will be handled by top-rated drivers from comfort category, and a Safety PIN feature in the app helps ensure that students are matched with the correct vehicle before the trip begins.

The launch comes at a time when more parents in Dubai are exploring app-based transport options for school commutes. To mark the launch, users will get a 20 per cent discount on scheduled rides within selected school areas.

Earlier, similar features had been introduced by ride-hailing platforms, allowing parents to pre-book school rides and set fixed schedules for drop offs and pick ups. There has also been growing interest in shared transport options. Some services have offered pooling solutions for students, where families can share rides as a way to manage costs and daily travel more efficiently.

In addition, authorities had introduced options for parents to pre-book taxis for school pick ups and drop offs on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis, especially in areas not covered by school buses.

This new service adds to these options by offering scheduled rides through a single platform, with a focus on ease and reliability.