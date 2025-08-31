  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Aug 31, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 8, 1447 | Fajr 04:40 | DXB weather-sun.svg44°C

Dubai: Salik paid parking to be implemented at The Beach JBR starting September 8

This will streamline parking in the popular destination, making it simpler for residents and tourists alike to enjoy shops, restaurants, and beachside attractions

Published: Sun 31 Aug 2025, 11:55 AM

Top Stories

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in September 2025?

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in September 2025?

Dubai: Salik paid parking to be implemented at The Beach JBR starting September 8

Dubai: Salik paid parking to be implemented at The Beach JBR starting September 8

UAE petrol, diesel prices for September 2025 announced

UAE petrol, diesel prices for September 2025 announced

Starting September 8, visitors to Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) can enjoy a more convenient parking experience.

Parkonic and The Beach JBR on Sunday (August 31) announced through a social media post that a new Salik payment option will be available, allowing drivers to pay for parking seamlessly without the hassle of cash or card transactions.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

'We used salted fish as money': Meet 75-year-old UAE fisherman who started at age 5

thumb-image

33 Colombian soldiers freed after capture in guerrilla-controlled area

thumb-image

We stopped teaching like its 1985. Here's what happened

thumb-image

How women in UAE are changing gaming industry, from esports athletes to coders

thumb-image

UAE hands over criminal wanted by Interpol for drug trafficking to Netherlands

 

The feature lets Parkonic users link their Salik account directly through the app, streamlining parking for residents and tourists visiting JBR’s shops, restaurants, and beachside attractions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The update aims to streamline parking in the popular destination, making it simpler for residents and tourists alike to enjoy JBR’s shops, restaurants, and beachside attractions.

Check out the post below:

The Beach JBR also offers convenient parking services, including valet parking, free Wi-Fi, and easy validation for complimentary parking. Customers spending a minimum of Dh100 at participating outlets can validate their parking, with additional complimentary hours available at select restaurants and cinemas.

Other Parkonic locations in Dubai:

  • Marina Walk

  • Museum of the Future

  • Dubai Harbour on-street Parking

  • Lulu Al Barsha

  • Sofitel Downtown

  • Palm West Beach

  • Dragon Mart Zone 1 & 2

In Abu Dhabi:

  • Arc Towers

  • Al Bandar

  • Al Muneera

  • Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City

  • Al Qana North

In Sharjah:

  • Majestic Tower

  • Al Qasba

  • Expo Centre

  • Heart of Sharjah P1,P2

  • Majaz Park P1

To check the complete list of Parkonic locations across the UAE, click this link.