Dubai: Salik paid parking to be implemented at The Beach JBR starting September 8

This will streamline parking in the popular destination, making it simpler for residents and tourists alike to enjoy shops, restaurants, and beachside attractions
Starting September 8, visitors to Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) can enjoy a more convenient parking experience.
Parkonic and The Beach JBR on Sunday (August 31) announced through a social media post that a new Salik payment option will be available, allowing drivers to pay for parking seamlessly without the hassle of cash or card transactions.
The feature lets Parkonic users link their Salik account directly through the app, streamlining parking for residents and tourists visiting JBR’s shops, restaurants, and beachside attractions.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The update aims to streamline parking in the popular destination, making it simpler for residents and tourists alike to enjoy JBR’s shops, restaurants, and beachside attractions.
Check out the post below:
The Beach JBR also offers convenient parking services, including valet parking, free Wi-Fi, and easy validation for complimentary parking. Customers spending a minimum of Dh100 at participating outlets can validate their parking, with additional complimentary hours available at select restaurants and cinemas.
Marina Walk
Museum of the Future
Dubai Harbour on-street Parking
Lulu Al Barsha
Sofitel Downtown
Palm West Beach
Dragon Mart Zone 1 & 2
Arc Towers
Al Bandar
Al Muneera
Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City
Al Qana North
Majestic Tower
Al Qasba
Expo Centre
Heart of Sharjah P1,P2
Majaz Park P1
To check the complete list of Parkonic locations across the UAE, click this link.