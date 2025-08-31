Dubai: Salik paid parking to be implemented at The Beach JBR starting September 8

Starting September 8, visitors to Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) can enjoy a more convenient parking experience.

Parkonic and The Beach JBR on Sunday (August 31) announced through a social media post that a new Salik payment option will be available, allowing drivers to pay for parking seamlessly without the hassle of cash or card transactions.

The feature lets Parkonic users link their Salik account directly through the app, streamlining parking for residents and tourists visiting JBR’s shops, restaurants, and beachside attractions.

The Beach JBR also offers convenient parking services, including valet parking, free Wi-Fi, and easy validation for complimentary parking. Customers spending a minimum of Dh100 at participating outlets can validate their parking, with additional complimentary hours available at select restaurants and cinemas.

