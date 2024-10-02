E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Salik denies viral rumours of 'dynamic' toll fees of up to Dh8

The fake post also claimed certain periods would be 'toll-free'

by

Angel Tesorero
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
File photo
File photo

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 1:35 PM

Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 1:41 PM

Dubai's toll operator Salik has denied a widely circulated note on social media about the company’s impending implementation of dynamic pricing for toll gates in the emirate.

“We wish to clarify that the publications that are being circulated on some social media platforms are inaccurate,” Salik CEO Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad said in a statement published by Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Wednesday.


“We strongly advise customers and shareholders to refer exclusively to official sources, the DFM and Salik website (www.salik.ae), for any official announcements or updates.

“Salik is fully committed to adhering to the disclosure and transparency guidelines set by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and DFM. As always, any significant information will be promptly shared with the market first once confirmed and finalised.”

Angel Tesorero

More news from UAE