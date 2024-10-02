Dubai: Salik denies viral rumours of 'dynamic' toll fees of up to Dh8

'I need Dh160,000 for plane tickets': Lebanese expats in UAE scrambling to fly families out of Beirut
Others are advising their relatives and family to remain where they are for now, and praying that they stay safe
Dubai's toll operator Salik has denied a widely circulated note on social media about the company’s impending implementation of dynamic pricing for toll gates in the emirate.
“We wish to clarify that the publications that are being circulated on some social media platforms are inaccurate,” Salik CEO Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad said in a statement published by Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Wednesday.
“We strongly advise customers and shareholders to refer exclusively to official sources, the DFM and Salik website (www.salik.ae), for any official announcements or updates.
“Salik is fully committed to adhering to the disclosure and transparency guidelines set by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and DFM. As always, any significant information will be promptly shared with the market first once confirmed and finalised.”
