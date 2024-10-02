Dubai: Salik denies viral rumours of 'dynamic' toll fees of up to Dh8

File photo

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 1:35 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 1:41 PM

Dubai's toll operator Salik has denied a widely circulated note on social media about the company’s impending implementation of dynamic pricing for toll gates in the emirate.

“We wish to clarify that the publications that are being circulated on some social media platforms are inaccurate,” Salik CEO Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad said in a statement published by Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Wednesday.