Dubai: RTA warns of traffic delay on key roads tonight

Expect some traffic delays on some major roads in Dubai tonight due to events that are taking place at Coca-Cola arena, the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Friday.
One of the events that are scheduled at the arena tonight is the sold-out show of famous Bollywood singer Arijit Singh.
Heavy traffic is likely from 6pm to 12am at Al Safa Street, Al Badaa Street, and the Sheikh Zayed Road at the intersection with the Financial Centre Street, the RTA said.
Motorists are urged to use alternative routes:: Al Wasl St., Al Meydan St, and Al Khail Road.
Those who are heading for the concert at Coca-Cola arena or other events in the area are advised to take the Dubai Metro, the RTA added.
