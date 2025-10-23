Dubai RTA turns 20: Free gifts, discount on movie tickets, online orders

Dubai's Road and Transport authority is celebrating 20 years of its establishment. To make the occasion memorable for residents, the RTA has announced a bevy of offers and gifts to choose from.

Whether you are arriving at the Dubai airport, taking the tram or travelling by Metro, the RTA has ensured passengers all over the city can join the anniversary celebrations. You can also avail discounts on movie tickets and online orders.

Here's all that is on offer:

From October 22 to November 2, Dubai Tram's frequent riders can win the Entertainer UAE 2026 booklet, which has over 10,000 2-for-1 offers.

If you are arriving at the Dubai airport (DXB) around the RTA's birthday, you can be part of the photo challenge running from October 28 to November 1. Tourists will receive a welcome pack, join the photo challenge and get featured on the RTA's page.

From November 1-15, you can visit the ENBD kiosks at BurJuman, Union and Mall Of the Emirates Metro Stations to receive giveaways and learn about the Go4it Card.

There's something for those travelling by the bus, as well. At the Al Ghubaiba Bus station and Insurance Market Metro Station, you can step into the RTA20 booth, grab a gift in 20 seconds and win everything from electronics to chocolates. This offer is for one day only, on November 1.

On the same day, at BurJuman Metro Station, you can pose at their giant art frames and take your digital photo copy from the RTA's photobooth. Timings are from 9am to 5pm.

More activities are planned for November 1. Look out for 'Balloons and Smiles' at BurJuman Metro Station (9am), Onpassive Metro Station,

Sobha Realty Tram Station (10am), Insurance Market Metro Station and

Umm Ramool Customer Happiness Centre (11am).

Enjoy 20 per cent off cinema tickets with the promo code RTA20 at Roxy Cinemas from November 1-5. You can also get 20 per cent discount on Noon orders with the same promo code for the same time period.

The RTA is also issuing Limited Edition nol cards from November 1-30 at

all Metro Stations.