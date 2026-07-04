Dubai RTA announces traffic diversion on Emirates Road from July 4 amid expansion works

The diversion will remain in effect for approximately two months while construction works are completed

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 4 Jul 2026, 9:04 AM
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Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will implement a new traffic diversion on Emirates Road starting Saturday, July 4, 2026, as part of ongoing expansion works aimed at improving traffic flow and upgrading the emirate’s road network.

The works include expansion of the tunnel between Al Amardi Street and Tripoli Street, as well as upgrades to the loop ramps at the intersection of Emirates Road and Maleha Street.

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As part of the plan, a temporary closure of the Al Aayal Tunnel will be in place, with alternative routes provided to motorists. The diversion will remain in effect for approximately two months while construction works are completed.

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The RTA urged motorists to plan their trips in advance and follow traffic guidance for a smoother commute.

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