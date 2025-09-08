  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 08, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 16, 1447 | Fajr 04:44 | DXB weather-sun.svg37°C

Dubai's RTA to now issue permits, licences for tourist transport

The streamlining of tourist transport operations through RTA ensures full compliance with regulatory requirements through approved service channels and centres

Published: Mon 8 Sept 2025, 5:26 PM

Top Stories

UAE: After woman dies in cosmetic surgery, court sets new rules for surgeons

UAE: After woman dies in cosmetic surgery, court sets new rules for surgeons

Apple iPhone 17 series: Expected UAE prices ahead of September 9 launch

Apple iPhone 17 series: Expected UAE prices ahead of September 9 launch

Nepal 'Gen Z' protests: 19 killed over social media ban

Nepal 'Gen Z' protests: 19 killed over social media ban

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will now oversee the licensing and regulation of all tourist transport operations in the emirate under a new Executive Regulation.

The authority will issue and renew permits for tourist transport establishments, register and renew tourist vehicles, and grant professional licences for drivers, ensuring full compliance with regulatory requirements through approved service channels and centres.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE: Indian expats rethink remittances as rupee hits record low against dirham

thumb-image

'Nonsense': Egypt says displacement of Palestinians in Gaza is not voluntary

thumb-image

Renowned Pakistani surgeon Nazir Mohammed Kazi passes away

thumb-image

WHO asks Taliban to lift female aid worker restrictions following earthquakes

thumb-image

iPhone 17 expected UAE release: Pre-orders and in-store date revealed by Apple’s launch pattern

 

The regulation aims to create an integrated tourist transport system, improve service quality, and enhance safety and comfort standards for visitors.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai’s RTA and the Department of Economy and Tourism say the move will strengthen the emirate’s position as a leading global destination, raise sector-wide service standards, and provide tangible benefits for companies operating in this crucial part of Dubai’s tourism economy.