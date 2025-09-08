Dubai's RTA to now issue permits, licences for tourist transport

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will now oversee the licensing and regulation of all tourist transport operations in the emirate under a new Executive Regulation.

The authority will issue and renew permits for tourist transport establishments, register and renew tourist vehicles, and grant professional licences for drivers, ensuring full compliance with regulatory requirements through approved service channels and centres.

The regulation aims to create an integrated tourist transport system, improve service quality, and enhance safety and comfort standards for visitors.

Dubai’s RTA and the Department of Economy and Tourism say the move will strengthen the emirate’s position as a leading global destination, raise sector-wide service standards, and provide tangible benefits for companies operating in this crucial part of Dubai’s tourism economy.