Dubai RTA to release special V-coded vehicle number plates on July 18

One of Dubai Municipality’s key projects, Bloom Market aims to provide access to fresh products directly from the source
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will unveil the V-coded vehicle plates on Tuesday, July 18, that bear premium four- and five-digits. Residents can apply for these plates through a direct sale on RTA's website and the Dubai Drive app on smartphones of various operating systems.
RTA constantly rolls out new number plate categories based on alphabetical order for the public and will be accordingly launching the new code (V) with exceptional four-digit and five-digit vehicle number plates. The aim is to offer greater opportunities for passionate bidders to own these distinctive vehicle number plates boasting the code (V).
The authority urges motorists, including those who value unique vehicle number plates, to use Smart Apps Like Dubai Drive, available on major platforms like Apple Store, Google Play, and App Gallery, as the apps are user-friendly for electronic and smart services.
The app encompasses all number and vehicle plate services, which streamlines the purchase of the appropriate and distinctive numbers with minimal time and effort. The offering is part of RTA's efforts to maximise people's happiness by providing automated, smooth, fast services.
