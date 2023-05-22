Dubai: RTA to auction 350 premium vehicle number plates online

The world’s largest multi-species marine life aquarium at Endless Ocean zone houses more than 68,000 marine animals
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced auction of 350 fancy number plates comprised of 2-digit plates for vintage vehicles and motorbikes in addition to 3, 4 and 5-digit plates for private vehicles. The auction is the 71st in RTA’s online auctions for distinguished licensing numbers.
Registration of bidders for this online auction started on Monday, and the bidding process kicks off at 8am on May 29 and continues for five days only.
The selling of licensing plates in this auction is subject to a 5 per cent VAT. Each bidder is required to have a Traffic File opened in Dubai, deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh5,000 made to RTA, and pay an un-refundable participation fee of Dh120. Payment can be made at Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira, by credit card via (www.rta.ae), or via the Dubai Drive app.
ALSO READ:
The world’s largest multi-species marine life aquarium at Endless Ocean zone houses more than 68,000 marine animals
Starting with a yacht party, followed by Bollywood night, nikkah ceremony, mehndi, baraat and walima, their wedding spanned over 10 days
With over 50 varieties of this dish flourishing within the city's borders, each proponent fervently touts their rendition as the epitome of perfection
Zahran Alqasmi's The Water Diviner gets International Prize for Arabic Fiction
The largest edition of the book fair will give visitors access to over 500,000 books
Next year, the event will take place at Madinat Jumeirah from March 1-3, with previews on February 28 and 29
The event attracted 600 running enthusiasts from more than 55 nationalities who came from as far as Ras al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi
The Ministry called upon Israeli authorities to halt escalation and avoid exacerbating tension and instability in the region