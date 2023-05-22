Dubai: RTA to auction 350 premium vehicle number plates online

Those include 2-digit plates for vintage vehicles and motorbikes in addition to 3, 4 and 5-digit plates for private vehicles

by Anu Warrier Published: Mon 22 May 2023, 7:45 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced auction of 350 fancy number plates comprised of 2-digit plates for vintage vehicles and motorbikes in addition to 3, 4 and 5-digit plates for private vehicles. The auction is the 71st in RTA’s online auctions for distinguished licensing numbers.

Registration of bidders for this online auction started on Monday, and the bidding process kicks off at 8am on May 29 and continues for five days only.

The selling of licensing plates in this auction is subject to a 5 per cent VAT. Each bidder is required to have a Traffic File opened in Dubai, deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh5,000 made to RTA, and pay an un-refundable participation fee of Dh120. Payment can be made at Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira, by credit card via (www.rta.ae), or via the Dubai Drive app.

