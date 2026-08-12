Sheikh Zayed Road expanded, new lane added near Dubai Mall Metro station

This comes as part of RTA's ongoing projects to improve traffic flow in high-congestion areas

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 12 Aug 2026, 5:45 PM UPDATED: Wed 12 Aug 2026, 6:23 PM
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Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has expanded Sheikh Zayed Road over a 2-kilometre stretch to improve flow in high traffic areas.

As part of the expansion, a new lane was added in the direction coming from Abu Dhabi and heading towards the World Trade Centre Intersection, near Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station.

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RTA is implementing a wider package of traffic improvement projects along Sheikh Zayed Road — one of Dubai's busiest highways and a key artery through the city — to improve traffic flow and keep up with the growing population's demands.

This comes after a new lane and two U-turns were opened on Latifa bint Hamdan Street, cutting traffic by up to 30 per cent.

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