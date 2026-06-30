Daily commute to ease for Dubai motorists as RTA begins road works at 28 locations

For thousands of motorists who spend hours on Dubai's roads every day, the next few months could bring some relief.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced many traffic improvement works at 28 locations across the emirate, with projects set to be carried out between July and September during the summer holiday when traffic volumes are lower.

The upgrades include adding two extra lanes to Emirates Road, improving traffic flow in Business Bay, upgrading busy junctions on Ras Al Khor Road, and implementing changes around schools before students return for the new academic year.

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Among the biggest projects is the expansion of Emirates Road, where two new lanes will be added along a 5km stretch from the Sharjah side towards Al Amardi Street. According to RTA, the improvement is expected to reduce peak-hour journey times by 25 per cent on one of the busiest routes connecting Dubai with neighbouring emirates.

Several other roads will also see upgrades aimed at improving traffic flow. These include improvements at the intersection of Trade Centre Street and Marasi Drive in Business Bay, traffic enhancements on Latifa Bint Hamdan Street near Al Quoz Industrial Area, and changes on Ras Al Khor Road towards Al Khail Road.

In residential areas, RTA will add a new lane at the intersection of Al Khawaneej Street and Al Amardi Street, expand the right-turn movement from Ras Al Khor Road towards Dubai-Al Ain Road from one to two lanes, and widen a lane on Algeria Street in Al Mizhar 4 before the entrance to the labour accommodation. The authority said these changes are expected to increase road capacity, reduce queues and improve vehicle movement.

The authority is also preparing for the start of the new school year by improving access around educational institutions. New parking spaces will be built for Zayed Educational Complex in Al Mizhar 2 and for Horizon International School in Umm Al Sheif, alongside other traffic measures to make school pick-up and drop-off smoother and safer.

RTA said the projects have been scheduled during the summer break to take advantage of lighter traffic, allowing works to be completed faster while minimising disruption to road users.

According to the authority, the locations were selected after technical studies, traffic surveys and analysis of historical traffic data collected through intelligent transport systems and surveillance cameras. It also considered public suggestions and feedback when identifying areas requiring quick improvements.

The latest works are part of RTA's wider efforts to improve road efficiency, strengthen links between residential and development areas, and keep pace with Dubai's continued urban and population growth.