Dubai resident praises RTA for fixing pothole within 11 days of complaint

A resident has highlighted the efficiency of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority via a social media post informing how an issue he raised was resolved within a short time.

Photographer Raihan Hamid had messaged RTA on Instagram on October 9, informing them of a pothole in a road in Al Nahda. He sent them photos of the bump and said in his message, "I wanted to bring to your attention that there's a large and deep bump on the road in Al Nahda 1 Dubai. It's quite severe and could potentially cause damage to vehicles."

The RTA responded immediately, asking for the complainant's name, address and exact location. The very next day, Hamid as informed that his complaint had been registered and forwarded to the concerned department.

Hamid then shared a photo from October 20, showing the pothole had been fixed.

"This is Dubai. 🇦🇪 A city that listens, acts, and truly cares. I reported a road issue in Al Nahda and within just 11 days, RTA fixed it. That’s not just efficiency, that’s responsibility in action. Proud to call this city home," Hamid wrote on Instagram recounting the incident.

The RTA is prompt in its responses to residents issues and complaints. Last year, an expat had complained about noise from late-night roadworks in Dubai's Serena Community. The RTA took notice of the complaint on the social media platform X and responded with a resolution.

Incidentally, Dubai RTA is celebrating 20 years of its establishment.

"On the twentieth anniversary of the establishment of the Roads and Transport Authority, we celebrate a journey of work and innovation, and everyone who has been part of our path toward a more connected and advanced future," they said in a post.