Dubai: RTA records more than 27.3 million taxi trips in 3 months

Sheikh Mohamed took to Twitter to congratulate Erdoğan
The taxi sector in Dubai has experienced a robust growth rate, reaching a remarkable 6 per cent during the first quarter of 2023, in comparison to the corresponding period of the previous year. This impressive figure surpasses the levels reported during the same period in 2019 by a significant margin of 5 per cent.
“Dubai's taxi sector has seen a remarkable growth trajectory over the past five years. In the first quarter of this year, the number of taxi trips amounted to a staggering 27.3 million, showcasing a consistent upward trend when compared to the corresponding periods in previous years. The numbers were 26 million trips in 2022, 19.2 million trips in 2021, 23.3 million trips in 2020, and 26.1 million trips in 2019,” said Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA.
“This sector experienced an unprecedented surge, marking its highest growth in recent years, particularly e-hail services, smart rental services, and Hala Taxi service. The analysis of figures and ratios of the sector during the first quarter of 2023 reflects the thriving economy of Dubai, which cemented its standing as a prominent global hub for investment and tourism,” added Shakri.
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Mohamed took to Twitter to congratulate Erdoğan
Established in 1999, the housing programme offers eligible Emiratis interest-free loans repayable over a 25-year period
Standing with microphones in the middle of the vast desert, the band sang 'Stand By Me' while showing viewers glimpses of the city
Ahmed Khalifa Al Muzaina summits Toubkal Mountain in Morocco, which is also the seventh highest peak in Africa
The telecommunication company said that further updates will be communicated
She recently published her first picture book, The Lost Rabbit, making her the youngest Emirati illustrator and publisher
While the external façade features pink sandstone from the Indian state of Rajasthan, the interior will be done using Italian marble
The initiative, for preschool through university, brings together students with and without intellectual disabilities to create accepting school environments