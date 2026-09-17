Dubai's RTA reviews public transport, road plans for Al Maktoum International Airport

Dubai is stepping up coordination between its road network and airports as authorities review traffic solutions around Dubai International (DXB) and future transport plans for Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC).

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Airports discussed ways to improve traffic flow on road corridors connecting to and from DXB, while also looking at how roads and public transport can support the expected growth around DWC and Dubai South.

The meeting brought together Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, and Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Airports, as part of the two entities’ strategic partnership.

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The discussions focused on making passenger movement between airports and the wider transport network more seamless, while ensuring infrastructure plans keep pace with Dubai’s population, visitor numbers and urban expansion.

Al Tayer said the integration of transport and aviation systems was central to Dubai’s plans to maintain its position as a global hub for business, tourism and aviation.

“Guided by the vision and directives of its leadership, Dubai continues to invest in developing world-class infrastructure aligned with its future aspirations and supporting sustained growth.”

He also highlighted the importance of DWC and Dubai South to RTA’s future transport planning, given the rapid development taking place in the area.

Transport network to keep pace with Dubai’s growth

RTA is working with strategic partners on an integrated network of roads and public transport modes, with the aim of responding to changing travel demand across the emirate.

During the meeting, officials reviewed future road and public transport projects designed to improve access to DWC and Dubai South from different parts of Dubai.

The two sides also examined how transport infrastructure development can be aligned with the aviation sector’s future plans, particularly as airport activity and surrounding communities expand.

For passengers, the focus is not only on reaching the airport but on making the entire journey more connected.

Griffiths said cooperation between Dubai Airports and RTA would be important as the emirate enters its next phase of growth.

“Close collaboration with RTA is essential to shaping a seamless, integrated travel experience for our guests, from the moment they set out for the airport and throughout every stage of their journey.”

He said integrating airports with roads and public transport would form an important part of Dubai Airports’ plans for the future of travel.

DXB, DWC and Dubai South in focus

The meeting also covered continued coordination between teams from both organisations on upcoming projects, with integrated planning expected to strengthen links between airports, roads and public transport.

The wider objective is to improve traffic flow while accommodating the needs arising from population and urban growth, and to support passengers, airport employees and customers.

Griffiths said the two organisations would continue working together on mobility planning as Dubai’s airport network evolves.

“We will continue working with RTA to develop a flexible, future-ready mobility ecosystem that raises standards for ease of access, efficiency and passenger service, while supporting the central role of DXB and DWC in strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global gateway for travel and aviation.”