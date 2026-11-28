Motorists travelling to or around Dubai International Academic City on Sunday, November 29, are advised to plan their journeys in advance. Partial road closures will be in place in the area for the Tomorrow Run and Ride 2026.

Internal roads within Academic City will be partially closed from 6am to 9.30am to facilitate the event, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said.

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Traffic will be diverted to surrounding roads along the route, with motorists advised to follow diversions and allow extra time for their journeys.

Check out the route affected by the road closure, as shared by RTA: