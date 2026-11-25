Residents and visitors in Dubai will be able to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks from ferries, abras and water taxis on December 31, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday.

The special cruises will give passengers a view of fireworks and celebrations welcoming 2027 from the water. Dubai Ferry, abras and water taxis will be part of the programme, with different experiences planned for each service.

Passengers can email marinebooking@rta.ae to book a New Year’s Eve cruise or request more information. The RTA did not specify ticket prices, departure times or boarding points for the December 31 cruises in its announcement.

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Daily sunset trips on Dubai Creek

The New Year’s Eve cruises are part of the RTA’s winter programme, which also includes sightseeing trips along Dubai’s waterfront. As part of the seasonal offering, Dubai Ferry’s FR3 route continues to operate daily on Dubai Creek at 4.30pm.

The regular ferry service gives passengers a chance to see the creek at sunset and take in views of Dubai’s skyline after dark.