Dubai taxi fare changes: Different peak-hour rates for weekdays, weekends

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday new taxi fares, applicable to rides booked through smart apps. RTA clarified that these fares do not apply to customers hailing taxis directly on the road.

Under the new fare structure, the minimum taxi fare has been raised from Dh12 to Dh13. The authority has also introduced new peak-hour rates and booking fees, which vary depending on the day of the week.

Peak hours are set from 8am to 9.59am and 4pm to 7.59pm from Monday to Thursday. During these times, taxi riders will pay a fixed Dh5 flagfall at the start of the trip, regardless of the distance travelled, in addition to a Dh7.5 peak-hour surcharge. Outside peak hours, the flagfall remains Dh5, with a Dh4 peak-hour fee. From Monday to Thursday, night commuters will pay a Dh5.5 flagfall, along with a Dh4.5 surcharge.

On Friday, the peak hours are from 8am to 9.59am and 4pm to 9.59pm. The flagfall from 10pm to 11.59pm will be Dh5.5.

Peak and non-peak hours on weekends have different timings and charges. On Saturday and Sunday, peak hours run from 4pm to 9.59pm and from 10pm to 11.59pm. During the first slot, the flagfall is Dh5, while in the second slot, commuters pay Dh5.5 along with the standard Dh7.5 peak-hour fee.

During weekend, outside peak hours, the flagfall remains Dh5, with a Dh4 peak-hour fee. Night commuters (from midnight to 5.59am) will pay a Dh5.5 flagfall, along with a Dh4.5 surcharge.

Why do Dubai taxi fares fluctuate?

Fluctuation in Dubai taxi fare is actually known as dynamic pricing. Taxi fares fluctuate based on demand. It typically occurs during rush hours, when higher passenger volumes and traffic congestion increase travel time. Fares rise temporarily to account for the extra time and fuel (or electricity for electric vehicles) required to transport passengers. During quieter periods, when demand is lower, fares return to their standard rates.

Is dynamic pricing new?

Dynamic pricing is not new and has long been applied by taxi companies. In Dubai, taxi fares are determined by factors such as taxi type, pick-up time and location, trip duration, and distance travelled.

The standard minimum fare (flag-down rate) for online bookings has been Dh12 until now, plus Dh1.97 per km. Dubai airport taxis start at Dh25, while taxis hailed on the road have variable flag-down rates ranging from Dh5 during non-peak hours to Dh9 during peak hours.

Similarly, variable parking fees are increasingly applied in certain Dubai areas, with charges fluctuating based on location, time, and demand to manage congestion and ensure availability.

Dubai's Salik toll charges are also variable and began from January 31 this year. Rates fluctuate throughout the day to help manage congestion on busy roads.

During weekdays, the toll is Dh6 during morning peak hours (6am to 10am) and evening peak hours (4pm to 8pm). For off-peak hours, between 10am and 4pm, and from 8pm to 1am, the toll is Dh4.

On Sundays, excluding public holidays, special occasions, or major events, the toll is Dh4 throughout the day and free from 1am to 6am.

Dubai taxi fare modified

The last time RTA modified the flag-down or flagfall rate (the initial charge incurred at the start of a taxi journey) was in January 2024. The prices went up from Dh12 to Dh20 in some pick-up areas at certain times during major events.

These rates applied to both regular-metered taxis and the Hala Taxi service, but only on major event days, exhibitions, and international conventions at locations such as the World Trade Centre, Expo City, and Global Village.

During such events, taxi fares starting from these areas begin at Dh20. On regular days, with no events taking place, the fare starts at the standard Dh12.

