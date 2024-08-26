Dubai: RTA launches 4 new metro link bus routes from August 30

Photo: Supplied

Dubai's RTA launched four new metro link bus routes, the Roads and Transport Authority announced on Monday.

The four new routes will be operational from August 30, with two of them replacing Route 31 into two new paths - F39 and F40. The other two routes will replace Route F56 with F58 and F59. These will all be operating with a 30-minute frequency.

The authority will also be improving services of several other routes including one intercity route on the same date. Passengers have been advised to take note of these changes and plan their journeys accordingly.

Here is how the routes will operate:

The first new route, F39, will run from Etisalat Bus Station to Oud Al Muteena Roundabout Bus Stop 1 and back

The second new route, F40, will operate from Etisalat Bus Station to Mirdif, Street 78, and back

Route F58 will run northward from Al Khail Metro Station to Dubai Internet City and back

Route F59 will operate from Dubai Internet City Metro Station, heading northward to Dubai Knowledge Village and back

Other changes to routes

The RTA also announced other changes to existent routes, aimed at simplifying route identification for passengers, expanding service coverage, and improving overall user experience. The changes are as below:

1. Route 21 will be renamed and split into two routes - 21A and 21B.

Route 21A will start from Al Quoz Clinical Pathology Services Bus Stop 1 to Al Ghubaiba Bus Station.

Route 21B will run in the opposite direction, from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Al Quoz Clinical Pathology Services Bus Stop 1.

2. Route 61D will be merged with Route 66.

3. Route 95 will be merged with Route 95A.

This change will result in Route 95A only, enabling users of Route 95 to connect to Route X92. Additionally, the path of Route 95A will be adjusted to start from Veneto, Jebel Ali Waterfront, to Parco Hypermarket to cover the Jebel Ali Industrial Area.

4. The path for Route 6 will be shortened to run from the Bus Stop at Oud Metha Metro Station to Dubai Healthcare City, due to the cancellation of the sector from Al Ghubaiba Station to Oud Metha.

5. Route 99 will be modified to cover JAFZA One.