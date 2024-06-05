E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: RTA issues car safety guidelines as temperatures near 50°C

The aim is to reduce the risk of mechanical failures that could lead to traffic accidents

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 12:50 PM

Last updated: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 12:51 PM

With temperatures nearly hitting the 50°C mark, Dubai's transport authority on Wednesday urged drivers to ensure their vehicles are regularly inspected.

Proper vehicle maintenance could help reduce the risk of sudden mechanical failures and prevent traffic accidents, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sharing a safety guideline as part of an awareness campaign, the RTA urged motorists to check the condition of the following:


  • Tyres
  • Brakes
  • Oils
  • Cooling fluids
  • Air-conditioning systems
  • Batteries
  • Lights
  • Windshield wipers

Oil should also be inspected for water leaks, it added.

While annual vehicle inspections are required when renewing licences, drivers are still responsible for regular inspections throughout the year, the authority said.

The RTA's awareness campaign comes as temperatures in the country are starting to hover over the 50-degree mark. On May 31, the mercury hit 49.2°C in Al Ain.

The initiative falls in line with the Ministry of Interior's 'Safe Summer' drive.

"We are promoting these messages during summer through social media and at our partners' customer service centres, including driving institutes, car dealerships, malls, and others," said Bader Al Siri, executive director of traffic at the RTA's Traffic and Roads Agency.

kirstin@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE