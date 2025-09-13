  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Sep 13, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 21, 1447 | Fajr 04:46 | DXB clear.png34.1°C

Dubai: Free buses, large fleet of taxis for Iran Fest Event 2025 visitors at Expo City

The RTA is providing a large fleet of taxis around the venue from 12pm until midnight on Saturday

Published: Sat 13 Sept 2025, 7:50 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Would you pay Dh23,000 to sleep better? Inside the country's biohacking boom

UAE: Would you pay Dh23,000 to sleep better? Inside the country's biohacking boom

India's ED moves court to arrest Heera Group founder as UAE investors await justice

India's ED moves court to arrest Heera Group founder as UAE investors await justice

Asia Cup in UAE: Where to watch India-Pakistan match in Dubai

Asia Cup in UAE: Where to watch India-Pakistan match in Dubai

Travelling to the Iran Fest Event 2025 at Expo City? Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has made some special arrangements for visitors at the event on Saturday, September 13.

To ensure a smooth and comfortable travel experience for all visitors attending from 12pm until midnight, the RTA is providing a large fleet of taxis around the venue throughout the event days to transport visitors.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE-based association asks for clarity on India's gold carrying rules

thumb-image

Look: Pakistan PM visits Doha to express solidarity with Qatar after Israeli strike

thumb-image

Abu Dhabi real estate: Leading global market with record growth

thumb-image

Fake property listings in Abu Dhabi vanish as authorities roll out Madhmoun

thumb-image

Indian Minister of Education inaugurates key programmes and startup incubator at IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi

 

You can also check the Dubai Metro schedule and travel easily to the event. It is the fastest and most sustainable way to get there. The Dubai Metro Red Line takes you from various locations in the city to the Expo 2020 station, situated in the heart of Expo City Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The RTA is also providing free buses to transport visitors from the parking lots to the entrance at Expo City Dubai on the event day. You can check the parking areas below:

Special arrangements have been made for another event in the city on the same day — the Al Wasl vs Al Ain match in ADNOC Pro League at Al Wasl Club on September 13.

Taxis are available to take you to and from the match venue with ease. Additional parking spots are also available behind the club to make your journey easier if you choose to travel in your own vehicle.