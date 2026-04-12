Dubai RTA installs 726 bus shelters to improve connectivity with metro, taxis

Dubai's daily bus commuters are set to benefit from new waiting spaces, as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed installing 726 modern bus shelters across key areas of the emirate. The shelters have been placed in high-density neighbourhoods and locations, keeping both current demand and the future expansion of public bus services in mind.

The installations aim to improve connectivity with other modes of transport, making daily journeys smoother for residents who rely on integrated mobility options such as metro links, taxis and shared transport.

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Handling heavy usage

The new infrastructure is also designed to handle heavy usage, with the shelters collectively serving more than 192 million riders annually. Some of the busiest stops connect to more than 10 bus routes, reducing waiting times and improving operational flexibility across the network.

Highlighting the broader vision behind the project, Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the initiative goes beyond infrastructure delivery and reflects Dubai’s long-term mobility ambitions.

He noted that it reflects RTA’s direction towards building an integrated, people-centric urban environment that enhances quality of life and reinforces Dubai’s position as one of the world’s best cities to live in.

He added that the development of mobility infrastructure extends beyond operational aspects to include enhancing the user journey and increasing the attractiveness of public transport, thereby supporting sustainability targets and reducing carbon emissions.

Al Tayer further said, “We ensured that the new shelters combine modern, attractive design with integrated services that enhance the mobility experience, strengthen public confidence in the public transport system, and support sustainability objectives, including reducing emissions.”

“The shelters serve a large number of bus routes — sometimes over ten routes per shelter — which improves network efficiency, cuts travel time, and boosts public transport ridership."

Seven models of bus shelters

Beyond comfort and connectivity, the shelters have been designed with usability in mind. RTA has categorised them into seven models based on passenger demand, ranging from main stops serving over 750 riders daily to smaller pick-up and drop-off points serving fewer than 100.

Many of the larger shelters include air-conditioned waiting areas, shaded seating, advertising panels, and real-time information displays showing bus routes, timetables and service frequency. These upgrades aim to make public transport a more attractive option in Dubai’s hot climate, particularly during peak summer months.

The project also aligns with the Dubai Universal Design Code for People of Determination, with dedicated wheelchair-accessible spaces integrated into the shelters. This supports the broader “My Community… A City for Everyone” initiative, which focuses on creating an inclusive urban environment.