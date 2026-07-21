Lights turn on as you walk: Dubai's RTA to fit 30 bridges with motion-sensor LED systems

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a project to upgrade lighting at 30 pedestrian bridges across the emirate, aiming to improve safety and comfort for residents crossing major roads.

The initiative falls under RTA's People Happiness programme, which focuses on creating safer, more comfortable mobility experiences for road users while enhancing overall customer satisfaction. It also ties into RTA's broader push to position Dubai as a leader in the green economy, promote environmental sustainability, and make more efficient use of its infrastructure assets.

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Smart, motion-activated lighting

The upgrade will see all 30 bridges fitted with energy-efficient LED lighting systems that operate using motion-sensor technology. Lights will switch on automatically when RTA detects pedestrian movement on a bridge, a design intended to cut energy consumption and operating costs without compromising safety after dark.

Before rolling out the new systems, RTA conducted studies and site surveys across all 30 locations to evaluate each bridge's condition and lighting needs. Teams used light meters to measure existing illumination levels and calculate requirements for each site, ensuring the new systems meet approved lighting standards.

Rollout in phases

The first phase, covering 21 of the 30 bridges, is already underway. RTA expects to complete the full project, including the remaining bridges, by the fourth quarter of 2026.

The authority said it will continue upgrading road lighting and related facilities across Dubai, adopting technologies suited to the emirate's environmental conditions while working toward its sustainability targets through energy-efficient solutions.