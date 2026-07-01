Faulty lights, worn-out tyres most common trailer safety defects in Dubai, RTA finds

Worn-out tyres, faulty lights, missing reflective stickers and unsafe loading were among the trailer safety defects identified by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) during a campaign carried out across the emirate in the first half of this year.

The authority said the campaign, held under the slogan 'Trailer Safety', reached around 1,500 heavy vehicle drivers on Dubai's key roads. It focused on trailer licensing requirements, technical safety standards and the importance of complying with road safety regulations.

According to the RTA, inspections found that many trailers had worn-out tyres, defective rear and side lights, and did not have the required reflective stickers at the rear. Officials also came across cases of unsafe loading, which could pose risks to both the vehicle and other road users.

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As part of the campaign, drivers were educated on the technical standards their vehicles must meet, including requirements related to tyres, brakes, lights and other essential safety features.

The authority also reminded drivers about the importance of keeping trailer licences and registrations up to date and ensuring they hold valid professional driving permits.

To make the information more accessible, drivers were provided with a QR code linking to safety guidance in Arabic, English and Urdu.

Saeed Al Ramsi, director of licensing activities monitoring at RTA, said the campaign forms part of the authority's ongoing efforts to improve road safety and reduce traffic accidents involving heavy vehicles.

He added that such routine campaigns support the RTA's traffic safety strategy and its goal of enhancing health, safety and security across Dubai's road network, while also supporting the logistics and transport sector by promoting safer roads for drivers and all road users.