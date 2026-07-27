Dubai's RTA expands e-bike delivery service to seven new areas

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has widened the reach of its e-bike delivery service by adding seven new areas across the emirate, building on a trial phase that launched in February in just four zones.

The newly covered areas are Al Twar 1, Al Twar 2, Al Qusais 1, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Media City, Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) and Dubai Marina. They join the four original pilot areas: Al Karama, Al Hamriya, Umm Hurair and Al Mankhool, bringing total coverage to 11 zones.

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Strategy and selection criteria

The expansion supports Dubai's Commercial and Logistics Land Transport Strategy 2030 and the First and Last-Mile Strategy, both aimed at cutting costs, promoting sustainability and aligning delivery operations with global best practice.

RTA said the new areas were chosen based on several factors — availability of infrastructure and dedicated cycling tracks, the character of each neighbourhood, proximity to retail outlets and restaurants, rising demand from businesses and the existing number of soft mobility users in those locations.

The rollout is being carried out in partnership with private sector delivery operators, under agreements that set out operating mechanisms, requirements and procedures to ensure compliance with public safety standards.

Trial results and regulatory groundwork

During the pilot phase, RTA recorded a customer satisfaction rate of around 99 per cent, while satisfaction among delivery riders exceeded 90 per cent. The authority said regulatory solutions were developed alongside its partners to iron out operational challenges that surfaced during the trial.

The expansion also follows a broader set of measures RTA has put in place to govern delivery operations, including updated licensing requirements and amendments to the regulatory framework covering quality control, operations, monitoring and compliance across the sector.

RTA said the integrated framework reflects the fast growth of Dubai's delivery sector in recent years, both in demand and in the number of delivery bikes now operating on the emirate's roads.