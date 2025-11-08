  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai RTA cautions of delays due to Untold Festival this weekend

Motorists have been warned of possible delays on the exit road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts

Published: Sat 8 Nov 2025, 4:09 PM

The Dubai Road and Transport Authority has issued an advisory informing residents of delays caused by the ‘Untold Dubai’ music festival, taking place at Dubai Parks and Resorts from November 6 to 9.

In a post on X, they informed of possible delays on the exit road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts during the festival on these four days, from 4pm to 5am the following day.

They urged motorists to plan their trips in advance and leave early to ensure a smooth journey to their destinations.