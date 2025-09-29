Dubai’s RTA cuts delays, boosts bus punctuality by over 50% with AI

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has reported significant improvements in bus operations, with punctuality increasing by more than 50 per cent, thanks to the smart use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced analytics.

Marwan Al Zarooni, Director of Buses at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, highlighted that real-time adjustments to operating schedules, combined with data-driven measures to reduce bus idling, have significantly enhanced efficiency while cutting carbon emissions. Marwan also noted that RTA recorded a 4 per cent drop in bus trip cancellations through the application of AI-based models.

Marwan added that a data-driven weather response system has also been developed as part of RTA’s crisis and disaster management plan, improving passenger safety during severe weather conditions.

"The responsible and innovative use of data is a central pillar of our smart management vision. These...demonstrate that artificial intelligence is no longer an experimental option but has become an active contributor to making Dubai’s bus network faster, more sustainable, and more reliable in meeting the needs of hundreds of thousands of passengers every day.

"Artificial intelligence has now evolved into a vital infrastructure that enables RTA to anticipate, adapt, and enhance the service for every passenger, ensuring that Dubai’s buses become smarter, faster, and more sustainable with each innovation," Marwsan said.

“The 2025–2030 roadmap includes the expansion of predictive analytics, the introduction of driver training supported by artificial intelligence, the provision of customer service through artificial intelligence, and the launch of an open data platform to foster innovation in partnership with academic and industry sectors,” he concluded.