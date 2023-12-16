Dubai: RTA bans trucks on some roads due to construction work

Dubai's Ruler along with the Chairman of the Presidential Court dispatched similar messages
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has declared a round-the-clock truck ban on certain roads of the emirate's Nad Al Sheba Reserve.
Implemented since the start of December, the ban was put in place as part of plans to develop various areas and reserves in Dubai. Nad Al Sheba is among the key locations earmarked for extensive re-planning and development over the next decade.
RTA urged development companies in Nad Al Sheba and heavy vehicle drivers to use alternative routes designated for trucks.
In situations where trucks need to use the restricted roads, drivers are required to apply for a mobility permit through the traffic system — which is integrated between RTA and Dubai Police.
Here's a map of the restricted roads:
RTA, in coordination with the Dubai Police and other entities, will be monitoring truck drivers’ compliance with the new restrictions. Violation tickets shall be issued to those who fail to follow the new rules.
The ban follows the completion of the initial phase of Al Meydan Street improvement project, which involved turning roundabouts into signalised junctions. Signs were also installed at the entrances to streets branching from Al Khail Road and Al Meydan Street.
