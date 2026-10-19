Dubai RTA to auction 60 distinctive number plates on October 24; registration open

Super plates BB 80, BB 18 and CC 44 are among the highlights of the 121st open auction

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 19 Oct 2026, 11:44 AM
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Dubai motorists and collectors will have a chance to bid for 60 distinctive vehicle number plates, including rare two-digit combinations such as BB 80, BB 18 and CC 44, at the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) 121st open auction on October 24.

The auction will be held at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City Hotel, with plates featuring two-, three-, four- and five-digit combinations. Registration opened on October 19, according to the RTA.

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The plates will feature codes including AA, BB, CC, H, U, V, W, X, Y and Z, with a selection of numbers chosen for their distinctive combinations and ease of recall.

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For buyers, such auctions offer an opportunity to acquire personalised and rare registration numbers, which can carry symbolic value and appeal to collectors.

How to register for the Dubai number plate auction

Interested bidders can register through the RTA website, www.rta.ae, or at its Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha.

Participants must have a traffic file in Dubai and provide a security deposit cheque of Dh25,000. The deposit is refundable to bidders who do not win a plate, while a non-refundable participation fee of Dh120 is also required.

Participants will be welcomed at the auction venue from 2pm on October 24.

There is no stated limit on the number of distinctive plates an individual can purchase, provided the buyer complies with the approved terms and conditions.

Payment deadline and other conditions

Successful bidders must settle payment for their winning plates within 10 working days of the auction date. Failure to meet the deadline could result in the forfeiture of the security deposit and the bidder being added to the list of non-compliant bidders.

A 5 per cent value-added tax (VAT) will apply to the sale of the plates.

The RTA said its open auctions are intended to offer a range of distinctive registration numbers to meet customer preferences and support Dubai’s vehicle plate market, which attracts individuals and investors interested in exclusive number combinations.

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