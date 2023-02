Dubai: RTA announces partial route closure due to cycling event

Published: Fri 3 Feb 2023

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority announced that the Al Qudra cycling track will remain partially closed this weekend.

On Saturday, February 4, the Elite Men's Race within the Ladder Cycling Championship will take place at the track and on Sunday, February 5, the Elite Women's Race will take place from 1.30pm to 6pm. Some lanes of the track will be closed at this time.

The RTA has asked cyclists to use alternate lanes when the partial closure is in place.

