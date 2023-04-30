Dubai: RTA announces partial closure of Al Maktoum Bridge

The last few days have seen a large influx of visitors who want to make the most of the destination before it closes on Sunday
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the partial closure of the Al Maktoum Bridge. The authority did not specify the reason for the shutdown.
The RTA urged motorists to use alternative routes to reach their destinations as the Bridge will be closed from Mondays to Saturdays, six days per week, from 12:00am to 5:00am. The key motorway will be inaccessible during these hours until Saturday, May 13, 2023.
To ensure a smooth traffic flow, the authority has charted out an integrated plan to reroute the traffic to alternative roads and crossings.
Alternative routes:
Earlier, the RTA announced the closure of the Floating Bridge in both directions for 5 weeks starting April 17, 2023, to give way to major maintenance works.
Below is a map, indicating the revised routes:
