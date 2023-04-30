Dubai: RTA announces partial closure of Al Maktoum Bridge

Shutdown of the key motorway will be in place for 6 days per week until May 13

By Web Desk Published: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 8:58 AM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the partial closure of the Al Maktoum Bridge. The authority did not specify the reason for the shutdown.

The RTA urged motorists to use alternative routes to reach their destinations as the Bridge will be closed from Mondays to Saturdays, six days per week, from 12:00am to 5:00am. The key motorway will be inaccessible during these hours until Saturday, May 13, 2023.

To ensure a smooth traffic flow, the authority has charted out an integrated plan to reroute the traffic to alternative roads and crossings.

Alternative routes:

Al Garhoud Bridge

Business Bay Bridge

Al Shindagha Tunnel

Infinity Bridge

Earlier, the RTA announced the closure of the Floating Bridge in both directions for 5 weeks starting April 17, 2023, to give way to major maintenance works.

Below is a map, indicating the revised routes:

