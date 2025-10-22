Dubai RTA announces new taxi fare for smart apps, increases minimum charge

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday new taxi fares, applicable to rides booked through RTA-licenced smart apps.

Under the new fare structure, the minimum taxi fare has been raised from Dh12 to Dh13. The authority has also introduced new peak-hour rates and booking fees, which vary depending on the day of the week.

Peak hours are set from 8am to 9.59am and 4pm to 7.59pm from Monday to Thursday. During these times, taxi riders will pay a fixed Dh5 flagfall at the start of the trip, regardless of the distance travelled, in addition to a Dh7.5 peak-hour surcharge.

Outside peak hours, the flagfall remains Dh5, with a Dh4 peak-hour fee. From Monday to Thursday, night commuters will pay a Dh5.5 flagfall, along with a Dh4.5 surcharge.