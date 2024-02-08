Dubai: RTA announces new bus route connecting metro station and beach

Published: Thu 8 Feb 2024, 8:32 PM

A new weekend bus route, W20, will begin operations on Friday, February 9, for the convenience of bus riders, especially Al Mamzar beachgoers, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday.

Route W20 will operate from Friday to Sunday between 5 pm and 11 pm, with half-hourly departures, connecting Stadium Metro Station with Al Mamzar Beach.

RTA said it will also “optimise several public bus routes to elevate the daily transportation experience for passengers, ensuring smoother, more comfortable journeys to various destinations across the emirate." These improvements are set to streamline the mobility of bus commuters and reduce travel times.

Bus route improvements

Improvements include renaming Route 11B as Route 11 to enhance the bus user experience. Additionally, Routes 16A and 16B are being rerouted and renamed to be Routes 16 and 25, respectively. Route 16 will start from Al Rashdiya Bus Station and head to Al Awir, while Route 25 will start from the Gold Souq Bus Station with Al Rashdiya as destination.

More modifications will be made for certain bus routes to enhance the daily travel experience for passengers: Route F62 will be extended to include Dubai Festival City and the Al Garhoud neighbourhood. Route C04 is set to extend to the Mohammed bin Rashid Library. Routes 103 and 106 will offer direct, non-stop services from main stations to the Global Village.

Route E303 is being rerouted via Al Ittihad Street to Sharjah. From the same date, routes 16A, 16B, 64A will be discontinued. Additionally, RTA’s Public Transport Agency will introduce journey time improvements for the following 13 bus routes: 5, 7, 62, 81, 110, C04, C09, E306, E307A, F12, F15, F26, and SH1 to ensure faster travel times for passengers.

