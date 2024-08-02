Dubai: RTA announces Metro trip changes from August 3

Photo: File

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday announced separate trips towards Expo 2020 Metro Station and UAE Exchange Metro Station.

The new service will come into effect from Saturday, August 3.

RTA urged commuters to check the display screens.

Back in April, RTA announced Dubai Metro Red Line will operate a Y junction (meeting point of three railways) to eliminate the need for passengers to interchange at Jabal Ali metro station. This means that commuters from Centrepoint to UAE Exchange and vice versa will no longer need to go down and change trains at Jabal Ali Interchange Station.

In June, the Dubai Executive Council announced adding more stations in the next few years. The expansion aims at increasing the currently operating 64 stations over 84 square kilometres to 96 stations over 140 square kilometres by 2030. It aims to cover 140 stations over 228 square kilometres by 2040.