Dubai's RTA transports 8.2 million passengers during Eid Al Adha holiday

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) carried 8.2 million riders during the Eid Al Adha holiday.

According to RTA, the figure covers the five-day holiday period from May 25 to May 29 and includes ridership across Dubai Metro, Tram, buses, marine transport, taxis, and shared mobility services.

Dubai Metro accounted for the largest share of passengers, with its Red and Green Lines serving 3.3 million riders. Public buses transported 1.73 million passengers, while taxi services, including Dubai Taxi and franchise operators, carried 2.3 million riders.

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Dubai Tram recorded 114,300 riders during the holiday period, while marine transport services served 304,300 passengers. Shared mobility services, including app-based vehicles, hourly rental cars and Bus-On-Demand, registered 402,700 passengers.

The figures highlight the growing reliance on public transport and mobility services during peak travel periods, particularly during major holidays and events.

Separately, RTA said residents and visitors completed more than 628 million transactions through its digital channels in 2025, underscoring the increasing shift towards online services.

The authority noted that digital transactions rose by 13 per cent compared to the previous year, while revenue generated through digital channels reached Dh5.3 billion, up 20.6 per cent year-on-year.

RTA currently offers 105 digital services across six platforms, with digital adoption reaching 96 per cent. Customer satisfaction with the authority's services stood at 98 per cent during the year.