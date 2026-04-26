Dubai road project: RTA launches Umm Suqeim, Al Wasl, Al Safa expansion plan

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract for the development of three major streets in the emirate — Umm Suqeim, Al Wasl and Al Safa — along with seven intersections on Jumeirah Street.

The project includes the construction of bridges and tunnels extending approximately 11,000 metres in total, alongside road widening works. Once completed, it will increase Umm Suqeim Street's capacity to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, while Al Wasl and Al Safa streets will each handle 12,000 vehicles per hour.

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Mattar Al Tayer, Director General of RTA, said the project serves vital areas, including beaches, hotels, residential districts and educational institutions, with an estimated population of more than 2 million. "The development of vital corridors enhances the efficiency of the traffic network, reduces journey times and improves traffic flow, with a positive impact on individual productivity and the efficiency of various economic sectors," he said.

On Umm Suqeim Street alone, journey time between Jumeirah Street and Al Khail Road will be cut from 20 minutes to just 6 minutes.

Walkways and cycling tracks

The project will go beyond widening and upgrading roads. It includes improving pedestrian walkways, a cycling track, public boulevard plazas and urban spaces designed to promote community interaction.

"Developing roads and transport infrastructure is a key driver of the economy and a fundamental pillar supporting urban growth, while further strengthening Dubai's appeal as a destination for investment and business," Al Tayer said.

He noted that Umm Suqeim Street forms part of a broader corridor extending from Jumeirah Street to Emirates Road and onwards to Al Qudra Street. The project will enhance connectivity across four strategic corridors: Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road.

"Achieving smooth traffic flow across the emirate requires the continuous and integrated development of the road network, alongside the expansion of public transport and the adoption of smart solutions," he said. "RTA is moving ahead with a comprehensive plan to upgrade several vital corridors across the area, keeping pace with population growth and urban expansion."

Here is what the projects aim to achieve on each street:

Umm Suqeim Street

The project covers the development of six intersections, including four bridges and two tunnels extending 4,100 metres. A tunnel will be constructed at the intersection with Jumeirah Street and another at Al Wasl Road. Two bridges will be built at the Sheikh Zayed Road intersection to eliminate traffic overlapping.

Al Wasl Road

Extending 15km from Umm Suqeim Street to 2nd December Street, the road will be widened from two to three lanes in each direction. Seven intersections will be upgraded with five tunnels extending 3,850 metres. Journey time will be cut by 50 per cent.

Al Safa Street

Extending 1,500 metres from Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Wasl Road, the project includes two bridges and two tunnels extending 3,120 metres. Journey time will drop from 12 minutes to 3 minutes.

Jumeirah Street

Seven intersections will be improved with at-grade upgrades to increase capacity and reduce congestion.