Dubai announces temporary road closures for Burj2Burj Half Marathon 2026 on Feb 8

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday announced temporary road closures on several key roads in Dubai on Sunday (February 8).

The closures are happening because of the Burj2Burj Half Marathon 2026, which will run from 6.30am to 10am.

Affected roads include: Al Bours St., Al Mustaqbal St., Financial Centre St., Al Safa Road, Al Wasl Road, 2nd December St., and Jumeirah St.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

One lane will remain open on all affected roads, with full access restored once the race concludes.

The race will start at the Dubai International Financial Centre and finish at the Umm Suqeim Park, spanning approximately three and a half hours.

Check out the route below as shared by RTA:

Ø§Ø·ÙÙØ¹ÙØ§ Ø¹ÙÙ Ø®Ø±ÙØ·Ø© Ù Ø³Ø§Ø± Ø³Ø¨Ø§Ù ÙØµÙ Ù Ø§Ø±Ø§Ø«ÙÙ Burj 2 Burj 2026Ø Ø§ÙØ°Ù ÙÙÙØ§Ù ÙÙÙ Ø§ÙØ£Ø­Ø¯ 8 ÙØ¨Ø±Ø§ÙØ±Ø Ù Ù Ø§ÙØ³Ø§Ø¹Ø© 6:30 ØµØ¨Ø§Ø­Ø§Ù Ø­ØªÙ 10:00 ØµØ¨Ø§Ø­Ø§Ù.

ÙÙØ·ÙÙ Ø§ÙØ³Ø¨Ø§Ù Ù Ù Ø£Ù Ø§Ù Ù Ø±ÙØ² Ø¯Ø¨Ù Ø§ÙÙ Ø§ÙÙ Ø§ÙØ¹Ø§ÙÙ ÙØ ÙØµÙÙØ§Ù Ø¥ÙÙ Ø®Ø· Ø§ÙÙÙØ§ÙØ© Ø¹ÙØ¯ Ø­Ø¯ÙÙØ© Ø£Ù Ø³ÙÙÙ Ø ÙÙ Ø²ÙØ¯ Ù Ù Ø§ÙØªÙØ§ØµÙÙØ ÙÙ ÙÙÙÙ Ø§ÙØ§Ø·ÙØ§Ø¹ Ø¹ÙÙ Ø®Ø±ÙØ·Ø© Ù Ø³Ø§Ø± Ø§ÙØ³Ø¨Ø§Ù ÙÙâ¦ pic.twitter.com/IsGRsj7duA — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 7, 2026

Travellers are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time to reach their destinations.