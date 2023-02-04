Dubai: Road closure announced; RTA warns of traffic delays on key streets tomorrow

This celestial object is now at its nearest point to earth — those who have seen it describe it as a speck that shined at magnitude 6.5 with a dust tail
Dubai's Road and Transport Authority has warned of delays on roads all over the city tomorrow, Sunday, February 5. Certain roads will remain closed as well.
The Pink Caravan Ride, an annual breast cancer awareness initiative that sees horse-riders travelling through the UAE, raising awareness and giving free screenings, is scheduled make its Dubai stop tomorrow.
The RTA said that the Ride is divided into three stages, at three different times during the day. Each stage will see a certain set of roads being affected by the procession.
Stage 1: 8am to 10.30am
Affected roads: Al Sukook Street, Al Boursa Street, Al Mustaqbal Street, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Blvd and Al Yamamah Street
Stage 2: 11.15am to 1pm
King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street and The Walk at JBR.
Stage 3: 3pm to 4 pm
Al Multaqa 1 Street, Al Enjaaz Street, Happiness Street and Al Madina Street. These roads will remain closed near City Walk.
ALSO READ:
This celestial object is now at its nearest point to earth — those who have seen it describe it as a speck that shined at magnitude 6.5 with a dust tail
'Sultan of Space' will be on the International Space Station during the Holy Month and Eid this year
Sultan Al Neyadi is now in his final weeks of training ahead of the historic 180-day mission
The ground team at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre is preparing some surprises to make the astronaut feel at home on the International Space Station
Two government officials spoke about how the future of Dubai would look with the vision of the emirate's beloved Ruler
Al Mansouri expressed his unwavering support for his colleague, revealing the challenges he might face during his time at the International Space Station and how to tackle them
Many other senior Emirati officials paid respect to the former minister, who was also among the founding members of Etisalat by e&
Official says that the department is always ready to carry out its routine tasks and to respond to emergencies as well