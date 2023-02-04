Dubai: Road closure announced; RTA warns of traffic delays on key streets tomorrow

The Pink Caravan Ride, which sees horse riders riding for breast cancer awareness, will be crossing through the city on Sunday

Photo for illustrative purposes

By Web Desk Published: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 8:22 PM

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority has warned of delays on roads all over the city tomorrow, Sunday, February 5. Certain roads will remain closed as well.

The Pink Caravan Ride, an annual breast cancer awareness initiative that sees horse-riders travelling through the UAE, raising awareness and giving free screenings, is scheduled make its Dubai stop tomorrow.

The RTA said that the Ride is divided into three stages, at three different times during the day. Each stage will see a certain set of roads being affected by the procession.

Stage 1: 8am to 10.30am

Affected roads: Al Sukook Street, Al Boursa Street, Al Mustaqbal Street, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Blvd and Al Yamamah Street

Stage 2: 11.15am to 1pm

King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street and The Walk at JBR.

Stage 3: 3pm to 4 pm

Al Multaqa 1 Street, Al Enjaaz Street, Happiness Street and Al Madina Street. These roads will remain closed near City Walk.

ALSO READ: