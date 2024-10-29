Dubai: Riders 'take 1,208 cars off the road', complete 7 million bike trips on Careem

Photo: File

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and Careem, the region’s multi-service app, celebrated the completion of 7.35 million bike trips in Dubai since the start of operation in 2020.

Careem Bike has seen significant growth since its launch, becoming the largest pedal-assist bike-sharing network in the region. Careem stations are distributed across Dubai’s cycling tracks network, with 197 stations offering around 1,800 bikes for rent. In 2023 alone, users in Dubai made over 2.3 million trips, representing a 66.3% increase in total trips compared to 2022. This reflects the high demand for bikes in Dubai, particularly for first- and last-mile trips, which accounted for 76% of the total trips.

Users have collectively covered a total distance of 28.4 million km since the service launched. The longest individual trip spanned 48km, from Quranic Park in Al Khawaneej to the Marina Promenade. Residents accounted for 68% of the total trips, while tourists made 32% of the trips.

Cycling is one of the sustainable soft mobility options, significantly reducing energy consumption and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Since the service launched in 2020, Careem Bike rides have saved over 4.32 million kgs of CO2, equivalent to the emissions of 1,208 cars since launch of the service.

“Achieving this milestone in the number of trips made, aligns with the government’s commitment to promoting sustainable transportation methods and fostering a bicycle-friendly environment across Dubai,” Hussain Al Banna, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said.

Bassel Al Nahlaoui, Managing Director of Mobility at Careem, commented: “We’re thrilled to cross such an incredible milestone as more and more people choose to get around Dubai by bike. Through our partnership with the RTA, we’ve been able to expand across Dubai’s most popular business districts, residential communities, and retail destinations. In just four years, Careem Bike has grown into the leading bike-sharing initiative in the region, and we’re thankful for the incredible support we’ve received from the RTA in achieving that.”