Dubai rider fined Dh4,000, licence suspended after sudden swerve causes crash

A motorcyclist has been fined Dh4,000 and had his driving licence suspended for three months after a sudden swerve caused him to lose control of his bike and crash in Dubai.

The Dubai Traffic Court found the Asian rider responsible for the accident after evidence showed that he had suddenly swerving while driving, causing the motorcycle to overturn and sustain damage.

The case also uncovered two separate traffic violations after authorities found that the motorcycle’s registration had expired and its mandatory insurance was no longer valid when the accident occurred.

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How did Dubai Police uncover the incident?

According to case records, Dubai Police’s operations room received a report about a motorcycle accident in one of the emirate’s areas. A police patrol was dispatched to the scene, where officers found that the rider had lost control of the motorcycle following a sudden deviation.

The crash caused damage to the motorcycle, particularly to its front and left side.

Police examined the accident scene and prepared a traffic sketch to determine how the incident occurred. The investigation concluded that the rider’s failure to pay sufficient attention while driving and his sudden swerving were responsible for the accident.

Checks of traffic records also revealed that the motorcycle’s registration had expired in November 2025. Its mandatory insurance policy had expired shortly before the crash, meaning the vehicle was being driven on a public road without valid insurance.

During questioning, the defendant admitted responsibility for the accident and acknowledged his driving error. He repeated his admission when he appeared before the court, asking for leniency.

The court relied on the police report, accident sketch, and the rider’s admission in finding him guilty. It ruled that the sudden swerving and negligent driving, rather than any external factor, caused the crash.

It also ruled that driving the motorcycle with expired registration and without valid insurance constituted two independent offences in addition to the offence arising from the crash.

The rider was fined Dh3,000 for causing damage to the motorcycle through his driving error, Dh500 for driving a vehicle with expired registration and Dh500 for using an uninsured vehicle on a public road. The penalties brought the total fine to Dh4,000.

The court additionally ordered his driving licence suspended for three months, starting from the date the judgment becomes final. The court said it had exercised leniency when determining the punishment.