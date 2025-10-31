Dubai Ride 2025: Salik updates peak hour toll rates on Nov 2

Salik has revised toll rates for November 2 for the Dubai Ride activity taking place in the city. Thousands of cyclists will meet on Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday at 6.15am, for the start of the sixth edition of Dubai Ride.

The updated toll rates are as follows:

Peak hours:

6am to 10m: Dh6

4pm to 8pm: Dh4

Low-peak hours:

Dh4 from 10am to 4pm and 8pm to 1am.

"This initiative forms part of Salik’s ongoing efforts to support smooth traffic flow during major community events in Dubai and to further enhance the smart mobility experience for all road users," they said on X.

The Dubai Ride is part of the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025 that begins on November 1. Participants can ride on two routes — either the family-friendly 4-km route winding through Downtown Dubai, or the exhilarating 12-km course alongside the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal, and Burj Khalifa.

The Dubai RTA has already announced some road closures from 3.30am to 10.30am on November 2.