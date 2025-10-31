  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 31, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 9, 1447 | Fajr 05:07 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.4°C

Dubai Ride 2025: Salik updates peak hour toll rates on Nov 2

Thousands of cyclists will meet on Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday at 6.15am, for the start of the sixth edition of Dubai Ride

Published: Fri 31 Oct 2025, 11:33 AM

Updated: Fri 31 Oct 2025, 11:44 AM

Top Stories

UAE petrol, diesel prices for November 2025 announced

UAE petrol, diesel prices for November 2025 announced

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in November 2025?

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in November 2025?

Dubai Ride 2025: Salik updates peak hour toll rates on Nov 2

Dubai Ride 2025: Salik updates peak hour toll rates on Nov 2

Salik has revised toll rates for November 2 for the Dubai Ride activity taking place in the city. Thousands of cyclists will meet on Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday at 6.15am, for the start of the sixth edition of Dubai Ride.

The updated toll rates are as follows:

Recommended For You

Stranger Things comes to UAE: Opening date, tickets; all you need to know

Stranger Things comes to UAE: Opening date, tickets; all you need to know

From quiet sands to viral fame: How Exit 116 became UAE’s newest desert hotspot

From quiet sands to viral fame: How Exit 116 became UAE’s newest desert hotspot

Global leaders inspire at an event hosted by ICAI Abu Dhabi

Global leaders inspire at an event hosted by ICAI Abu Dhabi

Nvidia says to supply 260,000 cutting-edge chips to South Korea

Nvidia says to supply 260,000 cutting-edge chips to South Korea

American University of Sharjah Open Day 2025: Spend a day exploring an elite American university experience

American University of Sharjah Open Day 2025: Spend a day exploring an elite American university experience

 

Peak hours:

  • 6am to 10m: Dh6

  • 4pm to 8pm: Dh4

Low-peak hours:

Dh4 from 10am to 4pm and 8pm to 1am.

"This initiative forms part of Salik’s ongoing efforts to support smooth traffic flow during major community events in Dubai and to further enhance the smart mobility experience for all road users," they said on X.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Dubai Ride is part of the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025 that begins on November 1. Participants can ride on two routes — either the family-friendly 4-km route winding through Downtown Dubai, or the exhilarating 12-km course alongside the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal, and Burj Khalifa.

The Dubai RTA has already announced some road closures from 3.30am to 10.30am on November 2.