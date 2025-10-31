Dubai Ride 2025: RTA announces temporary closure of 3 roads on November 2

With the Dubai Ride 2025 taking place on Sunday (November 2), the RTA announced road closures for motorists during the race day.

These closures will take place from 3.30am to 10.30am on November 2.

The following roads will be closed during the challenge:

Sheikh Zayed Road between Trade Centre roundabout and Al Hadiqa Road Bridge

Lower Financial Centre Road between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road

One-way from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard

To ensure smoother travel, motorists are advised to plan their plan their journeys ahead and use the following alternative routes:

Upper Financial Centre Road

Zabeel Palace Road

Al Wasl Road

Al Khail Road

Al Asayel Street

Dubai Ride is one of the activities that residents can sign up for as the Dubai Fitness Challenge kicks off its ninth edition on November 1, 2025.

Running until Sunday, November 30, this edition of the city-wide active lifestyle initiative promises an unparalleled calendar of free fitness experiences designed for all ages and abilities.

Sixth edition of Dubai Ride

Kicking off DFC 2025 in spectacular style, thousands of cyclists will meet on Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday, 2 November, at 6.15am, for the start of the sixth edition of Dubai Ride.

Participants can choose a challenge they are comfortable with, taking either the family-friendly 4-km route winding through Downtown Dubai, or the exhilarating 12-km course alongside the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal, and Burj Khalifa.

For experienced riders seeking an adrenaline rush, Dubai Ride Speed Laps returns from 5am-6am, offering advanced cyclists the rare opportunity to ride at pace on the 12-km route with a minimum average speed of 30kmph.

Free Careem bike rentals

Participants can unlock a free single-trip pass on Careem app using the promo code (DR25) and collect a bike from either of Careem Bike’s two pop-up stations — Entrance A: Museum of the Future (Trade Centre Street) and Entrance E: Lower FCS (Financial Centre Street). Bikes can also be collected from any of the 200+ Careem Bike stations across Dubai.

Free Careem bike rentals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 3am to 8am, with extra-time fees waived for rides exceeding 45 minutes during this period.