  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 31, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 9, 1447 | Fajr 05:07 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.1°C

Dubai Ride 2025: RTA announces temporary closure of 3 roads on November 2

To ensure smoother travel, motorists are advised to plan their plan their journeys ahead and use the provided alternative routes

Published: Fri 31 Oct 2025, 7:42 AM

Top Stories

New e-passports for Indian expats: 10 things you need to know

New e-passports for Indian expats: 10 things you need to know

'Worth it': Why young UAE residents are lifting heavy trash bags to keep desert clean

'Worth it': Why young UAE residents are lifting heavy trash bags to keep desert clean

Dubai Ride 2025: Cycle past Burj Khalifa, iconic landmarks as registrations open

Dubai Ride 2025: Cycle past Burj Khalifa, iconic landmarks as registrations open

With the Dubai Ride 2025 taking place on Sunday (November 2), the RTA announced road closures for motorists during the race day.

These closures will take place from 3.30am to 10.30am on November 2.

Recommended For You

Trump announces trade breakthrough with South Korea on Asia trip

Trump announces trade breakthrough with South Korea on Asia trip

Tristar’s Safety at Sea event to highpoint UAE as global maritime hub

Tristar’s Safety at Sea event to highpoint UAE as global maritime hub

$28.6tr boost: ADGM ranks among world’s fastest-growing financial centres

$28.6tr boost: ADGM ranks among world’s fastest-growing financial centres

To reduce turbulence, make flights smoother Emirates uses AI, real-time data

To reduce turbulence, make flights smoother Emirates uses AI, real-time data

Dubai: Flying taxis, driverless cars to take centrestage at 2026 transport summit

Dubai: Flying taxis, driverless cars to take centrestage at 2026 transport summit

 

The following roads will be closed during the challenge:

  • Sheikh Zayed Road between Trade Centre roundabout and Al Hadiqa Road Bridge

  • Lower Financial Centre Road between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road

  • One-way from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

To ensure smoother travel, motorists are advised to plan their plan their journeys ahead and use the following alternative routes:

  • Upper Financial Centre Road

  • Zabeel Palace Road

  • Al Wasl Road

  • Al Khail Road

  • Al Asayel Street

Dubai Ride is one of the activities that residents can sign up for as the Dubai Fitness Challenge kicks off its ninth edition on November 1, 2025.

Running until Sunday, November 30, this edition of the city-wide active lifestyle initiative promises an unparalleled calendar of free fitness experiences designed for all ages and abilities.

Sixth edition of Dubai Ride

Kicking off DFC 2025 in spectacular style, thousands of cyclists will meet on Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday, 2 November, at 6.15am, for the start of the sixth edition of Dubai Ride.

Participants can choose a challenge they are comfortable with, taking either the family-friendly 4-km route winding through Downtown Dubai, or the exhilarating 12-km course alongside the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal, and Burj Khalifa. 

For experienced riders seeking an adrenaline rush, Dubai Ride Speed Laps returns from 5am-6am, offering advanced cyclists the rare opportunity to ride at pace on the 12-km route with a minimum average speed of 30kmph.

Free Careem bike rentals

Participants can unlock a free single-trip pass on Careem app using the promo code (DR25) and collect a bike from either of Careem Bike’s two pop-up stations — Entrance A: Museum of the Future (Trade Centre Street) and Entrance E: Lower FCS (Financial Centre Street). Bikes can also be collected from any of the 200+ Careem Bike stations across Dubai.

Free Careem bike rentals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 3am to 8am, with extra-time fees waived for rides exceeding 45 minutes during this period.