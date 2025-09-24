Dubai reveals new 15km self-driving zone for land, water travel

An expansive 15-kilometre area will be dedicated as Dubai Autonomous Zone that will redefine how people travel, as they will be able to move between destinations using fully automated vehicles by land and water.

This was revealed on Wednesday at Dubai World Congress and Challenge for Self-Driving Transport, organised by Roads and Transport Authority.

Dubai Autonomous Zone is crucial for integrating self-driving transport into existing urban mobility, moving towards Dubai’s goal of having 25 per cent of transportation smart and driverless by 2030.

Speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the two-day event, Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA's Public Transport Agency, said: “The Dubai Autonomous Zone is a look into the future of mobility in Dubai, where you will be able to move around (the dedicatd zone) using multiple autonomous vehicles – whether it's a taxi, shuttle bus, abra or marine transport, and of course, Dubai Metro. Everything will be connected in that are using autonomous transport – even the vehicle used for sweeping the road will be driverless.

The Dubai Autonomous Zone (DAZ) will cover the area around Creek Station on Dubai Metro Green Line, located in Al Jaddaf, extending towards Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai Festival City.

“The idea is that when you are within DAZ, you get there using the Metro (which is driverless), you hop off at Creek Station, then you have two options whether you go to Dubai Festival City or Dubai Creek Harbour using an autonomous abra, then you go down and take a self-driving shuttle bus to your destination,” Bahrozyan explained.

More to follow