Dubai records 55.7 million taxi rides in 6 months; 40% of trips booked online

Photo: Supplied

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 4:44 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 4:45 PM

Dubai’s taxi sector registered an increase of about 400,000 trips in the first six months of 2024 as compared to the same period last year, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday.

There were 55.7 million journeys made from January to June this year, up from the 55.3 million journeys made in the first of 2023. Passenger numbers also increased from 96.2 million to 96.9 million in 2024, RTA said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The number of taxi drivers has likewise increased from 26,000 last year to 30,000 currently. The total number of taxis in operation during the first half of 2024 has reached 12,778, which is 644 more than the same period in 2023.

Adel Shakri, director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency noted: "The taxi sector is achieving record growth through the e-hail service of Hala Taxi.

“E-bookings accounted for 40 per cent of the total number of taxi journeys in Dubai during the first half of this year, a five per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023. Moreover, 76 per cent of Hala journeys had an average vehicle arrival time of less than 3.5 minutes during the first half of 2024, surpassing the 73 per cent rate achieved in the same period last year, which reflects improvements in efficiency and response to meet customer needs,” he added.