Dubai unveils rapid intervention vehicle to tackle rain emergencies, flooding

Dubai, on Sunday, April 26, unveiled a new rapid intervention vehicle to improve emergency response capabilities during heavy rainfall and to handle severe waterlogging scenarios.

The vehicle, developed by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), is designed to ensure operational readiness during extreme weather conditions and ensure smoother traffic flow across the city. Equipped with four pumps with a combined capacity of approximately 60,000 litres per minute, equivalent to the operating efficiency of 10 conventional pumps or 25 water suction tankers, it will reduce disruption caused by water accumulation on roads.

The vehicle is fitted with high-capacity pumping systems that pump water at about 1,000 litres per second and work in depths up to 1.8 metres. The new system improves response and outperforms conventional equipment in deployment and readiness, enabling immediate intervention. This contrasts with mobile pumps, which need prior preparation, and water suction tankers, which struggle to reach areas with deep water.

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The RTA noted that the innovation is part of its broader efforts to enhance infrastructure resilience and improve emergency preparedness, particularly in response to increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, reviewed several specialised initiatives and projects being implemented by RTA, including the rapid intervention vehicle.

According to the RTA, the vehicle has an integrated system that includes a main pump operated from inside the vehicle via a hydraulic system, three pump engines, and four primary pumps. It also has rainwater suction hoses, a hose reel trailer, a rescue boat for evacuation, and a thermal drone for field monitoring and on-site assessment. The vehicle is fitted with a backup generator to ensure uninterrupted operation and a lighting tower to support field operations under various conditions.

The vehicle reduces response times for water-related emergencies by over 75 per cent. It enhances safety, protects lives and property, ensures uninterrupted traffic flow, and minimises disruption. It also reinforces Dubai’s leadership in developing smart solutions for emergency management and climate resilience.

Mattar Al Tayerr, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said that RTA continues to develop specialised solutions that strengthen the Dubai’s readiness to address future challenges and further consolidate its leadership in sustainability and advanced technologies.