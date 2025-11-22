Dubai unveils private terminal for helicopters, flying taxis, eVTOLs

A private terminal in Dubai that can be used by both helicopters, flying taxis and eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft was developed by a UAE-based aviation company, it was announced at the recently concluded Dubai Airshow 2025.

Constructed on a 6,380 sqm plot, “the terminal is engineered as an ultra-private facility with direct helipad and vertiport access, enabling immediate helicopter and eVTOL arrivals, departures, and inter-emirate transfers,” announced Falcon Executive Aviation.

“The new facility is designed to offer a smooth and rapid mobility experience, where travellers can land by private jet, clear customs privately, and continue their journey by helicopter or transition directly to future eVTOL services for fast point-to-point travel across Dubai,” the company, which is part of Alex Group Investment, added.

The private terminal will also include luxury amenities such as high-end retail, private banking, commercial spaces, and dedicated VIP lounges, all created to support a premium, efficient vertical-mobility ecosystem.

“For the first time, private jet operations, helicopter services, and next generation eVTOL mobility will operate under one fully private gateway. We are building the largest helipad facility in the UAE, not as an addition, but as a foundation for the region’s future air mobility network. This project is the beginning of a new chapter for aviation in Dubai,” noted Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, founder & chairman of Alex Group Investment.

Regulatory framework

Back in July UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has issued the regulatory framework allowing both eVTOLs and conventional helicopters to operate interchangeably on the same infrastructure.

This means the existing helipads can be used for take-off and landing of eVTOLs, including flying taxis.

GCAA director-general Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi said: "Enabling dual-use between conventional helicopter pads and electric vertical takeoff and landing pads will accelerate implementation timelines, optimises infrastructure utilisation, and cements the UAE’s position as a leader in fostering an integrated ecosystem supporting the future of aviation.”

Visitors to Dubai Airshow 2025 had a glimpse of the flying taxi that is set to be deployed by first quarter next year.