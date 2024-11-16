Dubai Police warn of accident, traffic jam on Al Khail Road

Dubai Police put out an alert on Saturday informing motorists of an accident that's causing congestion on Al Khail Road.

The authority took to X to alert drivers of an accident obstructing traffic on Al Khail Road heading towards Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed (SMBZ) Road also known as E311.

The accident is also affecting the traffic flow on Al Khail Road heading towards Hessa Street bridge, according to Dubai Police.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai Police have asked motorists to be extra cautious.