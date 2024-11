Dubai Police have put out an alert on Sunday informing motorists of an accident on the city's Al Ittihad Road.

The authority took to X to alert drivers of an accident on Al Ittihad Road heading towards Sharjah.

Motorists can expect traffic delay due to the accident.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai Police have asked motorists to be extra cautious.