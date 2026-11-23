Dubai Police warn motorists after vehicle fire on E311 towards Sharjah
The incident was reported just past Al Qusais Cemetery, on the stretch heading towards Sharjah, Dubai Police said
- PUBLISHED: Mon 23 Nov 2026, 3:58 PM
Dubai Police on Monday, November 23, urged motorists to exercise caution following a vehicle fire on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, also known as E311.
The incident was reported just past Al Qusais Cemetery, on the stretch heading towards Sharjah.
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Motorists travelling along the route have been advised to remain alert and drive carefully.
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