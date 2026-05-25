Dubai Police warn of traffic jam due to accident on Emirates Road

The authority advised motorists coming from Sharjah in the direction leading to the Al Ain exit to exercise caution

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 25 May 2026, 9:29 AM
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Dubai Police on Monday morning alerted commuters of an accident that had occurred on Emirates Road, heading towards the Al Ain exit.

The authority noted that traffic delays are expected due to the accident.

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They also advised motorists coming from Sharjah in the direction leading to the Al Ain exit to exercise caution.


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