Dubai Police traffic campaigns benefit over 10 million people in emirate

The Dubai Police, represented by the General Department of Traffic, benefited 10,140,892 people with traffic campaigns on social media platforms over the last three years.
These statistics were revealed during the General Department of Traffic annual inspection conducted by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, in the presence of other senior officers.
Lt. Gen. Al Marri was briefed on the traffic campaigns carried out last year to raise the awareness of the public on the safety of pedestrians, dangers of sudden swerving, life-threatening speed, dire consequences of failing to maintain a safe distance, the safety of school areas and safe driving on special occasions. The awareness campaigns and lectures on traffic laws and regulations benefited 147,561 motorists and 68,921 beneficiaries consecutively last year.
Lt. Gen. Al Marri reviewed the Traffic Institution Statistics of last year when 47 people attended 20 lectures on traffic points. It was revealed that 765 benefited from Drivers' Traffic Safety, and 87 internal and external workshops were delivered to raise the awareness of 1379 motorists. Moreover, the Institution carried out 52 workshops for Smart Training Centre, which benefited 1415 people, and conducted 16 training sessions for 16 private security companies that benefited 466 security guards.
